Minnesota vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 16-9; Minnesota 12-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 58-55 to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. Center Daniel Oturu (15 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota. Oturu has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, IU suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Hoosiers had strong showings from forward De'Ron Davis, who had 18 points, and guard Aljami Durham, who had 17 points.

The losses put Minnesota at 12-12 and IU at 16-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota comes into the game boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. As for IU, they enter the contest with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.41

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.