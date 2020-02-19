Minnesota vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana basketball game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 16-9; Minnesota 12-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 58-55 to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. Center Daniel Oturu (15 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota. Oturu has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, IU suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Hoosiers had strong showings from forward De'Ron Davis, who had 18 points, and guard Aljami Durham, who had 17 points.

The losses put Minnesota at 12-12 and IU at 16-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota comes into the game boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. As for IU, they enter the contest with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $14.41

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.

  • Feb 16, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Indiana 63
  • Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 80 vs. Minnesota 56
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 75 vs. Minnesota 71
  • Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 75 vs. Indiana 74
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Indiana 74 vs. Minnesota 68
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Indiana 70 vs. Minnesota 63
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories