Minnesota vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Minnesota

Current Records: Iowa 17-8; Minnesota 12-11

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the #21 Iowa Hawkeyes are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. Minnesota and the Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 83-77 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The losing side was boosted by center Daniel Oturu, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 16 boards along with three blocks. Oturu has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Indiana Hoosiers prevailed over Iowa 89-77 this past Thursday. Center Luka Garza did his best for Iowa, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.

The losses put Minnesota at 12-11 and Iowa at 17-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Iowa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.7. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

Minnesota and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.