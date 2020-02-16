Minnesota vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Minnesota
Current Records: Iowa 17-8; Minnesota 12-11
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the #21 Iowa Hawkeyes are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. Minnesota and the Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 83-77 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The losing side was boosted by center Daniel Oturu, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 16 boards along with three blocks. Oturu has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Indiana Hoosiers prevailed over Iowa 89-77 this past Thursday. Center Luka Garza did his best for Iowa, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.
The losses put Minnesota at 12-11 and Iowa at 17-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Iowa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.7. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 149
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Iowa 72 vs. Minnesota 52
- Jan 27, 2019 - Minnesota 92 vs. Iowa 87
- Feb 21, 2018 - Minnesota 86 vs. Iowa 82
- Jan 30, 2018 - Iowa 94 vs. Minnesota 80
- Feb 08, 2017 - Minnesota 101 vs. Iowa 89
- Feb 14, 2016 - Iowa 75 vs. Minnesota 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan vs. Indiana odds, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan vs. Indiana matchup 10,000...
-
Bubble Watch: Who needs to win Sunday
The Wolverines, Hoosiers and five other teams on the bubble are in action Sunday
-
Oregon vs. Utah odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Oregon vs. Utah matchup 10,000 times.
-
Memphis vs. UConn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Memphis vs. UConn matchup 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Temple odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Villanova vs. Temple matchup 10,000...
-
Winners and losers: Duke benefits
A spin through Saturday with relevant results and outcomes in context
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium