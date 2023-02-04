Who's Playing

Maryland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Maryland 15-7; Minnesota 7-14

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 2-8 against the Maryland Terrapins since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Minnesota and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Terrapins will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Gophers will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Minnesota just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 90-55 defeat at the hands of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The losing side was boosted by forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who had 17 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Maryland had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, taking their game 66-55. Maryland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jahmir Young led the charge as he had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Golden Gophers are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. At 3-9 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Terrapins aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4.

Minnesota is now 7-14 while Maryland sits at 15-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.8 on average. Maryland's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with only 63.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.