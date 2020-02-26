Minnesota vs. Maryland: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland @ Minnesota
Current Records: Maryland 22-5; Minnesota 13-13
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a game against the #9 Maryland Terrapins since Feb. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Golden Gophers and the Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Minnesota going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Minnesota made easy work of the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday and carried off an 83-57 victory. Minnesota's center Daniel Oturu did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Oturu has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.
Meanwhile, the Terrapins came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, falling 79-72. Four players on Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Aaron Wiggins (20), guard Eric Ayala (16), guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (10), and forward Donta Scott (10).
The Golden Gophers' win brought them up to 13-13 while Maryland's defeat pulled them down to 22-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers come into the contest boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. Maryland is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they also come into the matchup with 4.4 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.
- Mar 08, 2019 - Maryland 69 vs. Minnesota 60
- Jan 08, 2019 - Maryland 82 vs. Minnesota 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Maryland 77 vs. Minnesota 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - Minnesota 89 vs. Maryland 75
- Jan 28, 2017 - Maryland 85 vs. Minnesota 78
- Feb 18, 2016 - Minnesota 68 vs. Maryland 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke falls out of top 10
Four of the Blue Devils' five losses this season are to sub-50 NET teams
-
Maryland vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Maryland vs. Minnesota matchup 10,000...
-
Penn State vs Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rutgers vs. Penn State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's St. John's vs. Villanova matchup...
-
Duke falls to Wake in double OT
Duke is now a full game back of FSU in the ACC regular season standings with three games to...
-
Indiana's Jackson-Davis earns FOTW
IU's had top-10 freshmen in back-to-back seasons, with Jackson-Davis becoming even better than...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish