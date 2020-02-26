Minnesota vs. Maryland: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Maryland 22-5; Minnesota 13-13

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a game against the #9 Maryland Terrapins since Feb. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Golden Gophers and the Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Minnesota going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Minnesota made easy work of the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday and carried off an 83-57 victory. Minnesota's center Daniel Oturu did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Oturu has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, falling 79-72. Four players on Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Aaron Wiggins (20), guard Eric Ayala (16), guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (10), and forward Donta Scott (10).

The Golden Gophers' win brought them up to 13-13 while Maryland's defeat pulled them down to 22-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers come into the contest boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. Maryland is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they also come into the matchup with 4.4 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Maryland have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.