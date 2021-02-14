The Maryland Terrapins and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are 10-10 overall and 7-5 at home, while Minnesota is 13-7 overall and 0-6 on the road. Maryland has dominated this series in recent years, going 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against the Golden Gophers.

Maryland vs. Minnesota spread: Maryland -3

Maryland vs. Minnesota over-under: 137.5 points

Maryland vs. Minnesota money line: Maryland -160, Minnesota +140

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 73-65. A silver lining for Maryland was the play of guard Aaron Wiggins, who had 17 points and six assists along with five rebounds. For the season, Wiggins is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Terrapins have lost four of their last six games, and they've struggled to cover the spread on their home floor. In fact, Maryland is 0-7 against the spread in its last seven home games. However, Maryland is 6-1 in its last seven games played on a Sunday.

What you need to know about Minnesota

Meanwhile, the Purdue Boilermakers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boilermakers, sneaking past 71-68. The Golden Gophers got double-digit scores from four players: Marcus Carr (19), Gabe Kalscheur (16), Brandon Johnson (15), and Liam Robbins (11).

Carr enters Sunday's matchup as the leading scorer for the Golden Gophers, averaging 19.9 points per contest. In Minnesota's 63-49 setback against Maryland in January, Carr finished with 25 points and three steals. Minnesota has lost its last five games against Maryland, and the Golden Gophers are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five meetings on the road with the Terrapins.

