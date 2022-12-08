Who's Playing
Michigan @ Minnesota
Current Records: Michigan 5-3; Minnesota 4-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Williams Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Purdue Boilermakers when they played on Sunday, losing 89-70. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Ta'Lon Cooper, who had 15 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 73-69 to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Wolverines got a solid performance out of center Hunter Dickinson, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks. Dickinson has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.
The losses put Minnesota at 4-4 and Michigan at 5-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Gophers are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Wolverines rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Michigan's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.41
Odds
The Wolverines are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Michigan have won eight out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Minnesota 75 vs. Michigan 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Minnesota 75 vs. Michigan 57
- Jan 06, 2021 - Michigan 82 vs. Minnesota 57
- Jan 12, 2020 - Minnesota 75 vs. Michigan 67
- Mar 16, 2019 - Michigan 76 vs. Minnesota 49
- Feb 21, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Minnesota 60
- Jan 22, 2019 - Michigan 59 vs. Minnesota 57
- Feb 03, 2018 - Michigan 76 vs. Minnesota 73
- Mar 11, 2017 - Michigan 84 vs. Minnesota 77
- Feb 19, 2017 - Minnesota 83 vs. Michigan 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Michigan 82 vs. Minnesota 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Michigan 74 vs. Minnesota 69