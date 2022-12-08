Who's Playing

Michigan @ Minnesota

Current Records: Michigan 5-3; Minnesota 4-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Williams Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Purdue Boilermakers when they played on Sunday, losing 89-70. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Ta'Lon Cooper, who had 15 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 73-69 to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Wolverines got a solid performance out of center Hunter Dickinson, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks. Dickinson has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

The losses put Minnesota at 4-4 and Michigan at 5-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Gophers are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Wolverines rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Michigan's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.41

Odds

The Wolverines are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.