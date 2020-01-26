Minnesota vs. Michigan State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Michigan State 14-5; Minnesota 11-8
What to Know
The #11 Michigan State Spartans will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Williams Arena at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon. They strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 77.47 points per game.
MSU was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 67-63 to the Indiana Hoosiers. One thing holding the Spartans back was the mediocre play of forward Aaron Henry, who did not have his best game; he played for 31 minutes with and five turnovers.
Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have finally found some success away from home. Last week, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Ohio State Buckeyes 62-59. It was another big night for guard Marcus Carr, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 11-8 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.83
Odds
The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Michigan State have won seven out of their last eight games against Minnesota.
- Jan 09, 2020 - Michigan State 74 vs. Minnesota 58
- Mar 23, 2019 - Michigan State 70 vs. Minnesota 50
- Feb 09, 2019 - Michigan State 79 vs. Minnesota 55
- Feb 13, 2018 - Michigan State 87 vs. Minnesota 57
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 63 vs. Michigan State 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Michigan State 65 vs. Minnesota 47
- Dec 27, 2016 - Michigan State 75 vs. Minnesota 74
- Jan 02, 2016 - Michigan State 69 vs. Minnesota 61
