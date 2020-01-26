Minnesota vs. Michigan State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State basketball game

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Michigan State 14-5; Minnesota 11-8

What to Know

The #11 Michigan State Spartans will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Williams Arena at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon. They strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 77.47 points per game.

MSU was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 67-63 to the Indiana Hoosiers. One thing holding the Spartans back was the mediocre play of forward Aaron Henry, who did not have his best game; he played for 31 minutes with and five turnovers.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have finally found some success away from home. Last week, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Ohio State Buckeyes 62-59. It was another big night for guard Marcus Carr, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 11-8 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $44.83

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won seven out of their last eight games against Minnesota.

  • Jan 09, 2020 - Michigan State 74 vs. Minnesota 58
  • Mar 23, 2019 - Michigan State 70 vs. Minnesota 50
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Michigan State 79 vs. Minnesota 55
  • Feb 13, 2018 - Michigan State 87 vs. Minnesota 57
  • Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 63 vs. Michigan State 58
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Michigan State 65 vs. Minnesota 47
  • Dec 27, 2016 - Michigan State 75 vs. Minnesota 74
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Michigan State 69 vs. Minnesota 61
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories