Minnesota vs. Michigan State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Michigan State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Michigan State 14-5; Minnesota 11-8

The #11 Michigan State Spartans will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Williams Arena at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon. They strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 77.47 points per game.

MSU was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 67-63 to the Indiana Hoosiers. One thing holding the Spartans back was the mediocre play of forward Aaron Henry, who did not have his best game; he played for 31 minutes with and five turnovers.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have finally found some success away from home. Last week, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Ohio State Buckeyes 62-59. It was another big night for guard Marcus Carr, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 11-8 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.83

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Michigan State have won seven out of their last eight games against Minnesota.