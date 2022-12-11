Who's Playing

No. 23 Mississippi State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Mississippi State 8-0; Minnesota 4-5

What to Know

The #23 Mississippi State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Williams Arena. MSU should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Minnesota will be looking to right the ship.

The Bulldogs took their matchup against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils last week by a conclusive 82-52 score. MSU's forward Tolu Smith did his thing and had 24 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Michigan Wolverines when they played this past Thursday, losing 90-75. Minnesota got double-digit scores from five players: guard Ta'Lon Cooper (16), forward Pharrel Payne (15), forward Dawson Garcia (13), forward Jamison Battle (11), and forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (11).

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

MSU is now a perfect 8-0 while Minnesota sits at 4-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: MSU enters the contest with only 49.6 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, Minnesota is stumbling into the game with the 19th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Gophers.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.