Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Minnesota

Current Records: Nebraska 8-7; Minnesota 6-7

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Jan. 7 at Williams Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Golden Gophers lost a heartbreaker to the Wisconsin Badgers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Minnesota fell just short of Wisconsin by a score of 63-60. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of forward Jamison Battle, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Nebraska and the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 74-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Derrick Walker (15 points) was the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. At 1-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Nebraska isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.

Minnesota is now 6-7 while Nebraska sits at 8-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.2 on average. The Cornhuskers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 53rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.88

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Nebraska have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.