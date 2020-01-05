Minnesota vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Minnesota

Current Records: Northwestern 5-7; Minnesota 7-6

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Northwestern now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Wildcats needed just one more bucket to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-66 to the Hartford Hawks. This was hardly the result the Wildcats or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over Hartford heading into this game.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Purdue Boilermakers took down Minnesota 83-78 last Thursday. G Tre' Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota and played for 43 minutes but itself up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.69

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.