The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held all in one site, with the entire sport coming to Indianapolis for the festivities. Before the complete madness begins, the city has a warm-up with the Big Ten Tournament beginning at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday. The first game of the slate pits No. 12 Northwestern and against No. 13 Minnesota in prime time. From there, the winner will advance to face No. 5 Ohio State on Thursday in the same venue.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists Northwestern as a one-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 140.5 in the latest Northwestern vs. Minnesota odds.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota spread: Northwestern -1

Northwestern vs. Minnesota over-under: 140.5 points

Northwestern vs. Minnesota money line: Northwestern -115, Minnesota -105

NW: The Wildcats are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MINN: The Gophers are 2-7-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Northwestern can cover



Northwestern's overall win-loss record isn't overly impressive, but the Wildcats are playing better in recent days, while Minnesota struggles. The Wildcats won their final three games before the Big Ten Tournament, while Minnesota has lost seven straight and 12 of the last 15 games overall. Northwestern is above-average in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.7), and the Wildcats are above-average in defensive rebound rate (74.0 percent) and three-point shooting allowed (33.5 percent). Minnesota lands near the bottom of the national pecking order in three-point shooting offensively, making just 28.6 percent of their attempts, and the Gophers have one of the lowest effective field goal percentages (45.3 percent) in the country.

Northwestern's offense takes care of the ball well, committing a turnover on only 17.1 percent of possessions, and the Wildcats are above-average in three-point shooting (34.9 percent) and free throw shooting (72.6 percent). Minnesota is also a poor defensive rebounding team, grabbing only 67.8 percent of missed shots from its opponents, and Northwestern could generate second-chance points as a result.

Why Minnesota can cover

Led by a prolific scorer in Marcus Carr, Minnesota is above-average in adjusted offensive efficiency (111.0) this season. The Gophers are also a top-20 team nationally when it comes to ball security, committing a turnover on only 15.3 percent of possessions, and Minnesota is also a top-50 team in free throw shooting at 75.6 percent. The Gophers share the ball effectively, assisting on almost 57 percent of their field goals, and they have a path to success against a Northwestern defense that gives up 50.7 percent shooting on two-point attempts.

Defensively, Minnesota is above-average in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 18.9 percent of possessions. The Gophers are also above-average in shot blocking, rejecting 11.2 percent of shots, and Minnesota should be able to close possessions against a Northwestern team that ranks near the bottom of the country in offensive rebound rate (19.8 percent).

How to make Northwestern vs. Minnesota picks

