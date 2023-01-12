The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to get into the win column in Big Ten Conference play on Thursday when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. The Golden Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten), who have dropped two in a row, are 0-3 on the road this season. The Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2), who have also lost two in a row, are 7-1 on their home floor. Minnesota is coming off an 81-79 overtime loss at home to Nebraska on Saturday, while Ohio State fell 80-73 at Maryland on Sunday.

Tip-off from Value City Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 92-54, including a 55-17 edge in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137. Before making any Ohio State vs. Minnesota picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -14.5

Minnesota vs. Ohio State over/under: 137 points

Minnesota vs. Ohio State money line: Minnesota +800, Ohio State -1400

MIN: The Over is 5-1 in the Golden Gophers' last six games following an against-the-spread win

OSU: The Buckeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss



Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are led by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who has scored 20 or more points in four of the past six games, including the last two. In the loss at Maryland, Sensabaugh scored a season-high 22 points, and in the loss to top-ranked Purdue, he had 21 points, five rebounds and two steals. For the season, he averages 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is connecting on 52% of his field goals, including 43.3% from 3-point range, and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

Senior forward Justice Sueing has been red hot of late, scoring in double figures in each of the last six games and in 11 of 15 on the season. Against Maryland, Sueing poured in 21 points, while grabbing five rebounds. For the year, he is averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is also connecting on 47.3% of his field goals and 71.4% of his free throws.

Why Minnesota can cover

Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia, a transfer from North Carolina, leads the Gophers in scoring and rebounding. He is averaging 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is coming off a monster effort against Nebraska, scoring 19 points, while grabbing 15 rebounds for the first double-double of his Gophers career. He has reached double-figure scoring in 12 games, including a season-high 23 points in a 61-60 win over Western Michigan on Nov. 7.

Junior forward Jamison Battle is also coming off a pair of big games, scoring 20 points in the loss to Nebraska, and 13 points and nine rebounds in a 63-60 loss at No. 14 Wisconsin. Battle has reached double-figure scoring in four consecutive games and in eight of 10 games. Although he has struggled at times from the field, he is the Gophers' top free-throw shooter, hitting 84.6% of his foul shots, and he's also second on the team in both assists (1.9 per game) and steals (0.9 per game).

