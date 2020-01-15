Minnesota vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Penn State 12-4; Minnesota 9-7

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Penn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, winning 75-67. C Daniel Oturu took over for the Golden Gophers, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State entered their contest against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State took a 58-49 hit to the loss column. F Lamar Stevens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Gophers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Nittany Lions when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory. The Golden Gophers' victory shoved the Nittany Lions out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.90

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Minnesota have won four out of their last six games against Penn State.