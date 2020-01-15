Minnesota vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Penn State 12-4; Minnesota 9-7
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Penn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, winning 75-67. C Daniel Oturu took over for the Golden Gophers, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Penn State entered their contest against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State took a 58-49 hit to the loss column. F Lamar Stevens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Golden Gophers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Nittany Lions when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory. The Golden Gophers' victory shoved the Nittany Lions out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.90
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won four out of their last six games against Penn State.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Minnesota 77 vs. Penn State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Minnesota 65 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Minnesota 95 vs. Penn State 84
- Feb 25, 2017 - Minnesota 81 vs. Penn State 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - Penn State 52 vs. Minnesota 50
- Jan 05, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Minnesota 77
