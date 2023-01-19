Who's Playing

Purdue @ Minnesota

Current Records: Purdue 17-1; Minnesota 7-9

What to Know

The #3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Williams Arena. Purdue should still be feeling good after a win, while Minnesota will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Boilermakers escaped with a win on Monday against the Michigan State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Center Zach Edey took over for Purdue, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 50% of their total) along with 17 rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Edey has had at least ten rebounds. Edey's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini at home by a decisive 78-60 margin. Forward Jamison Battle had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Purdue's victory brought them up to 17-1 while the Golden Gophers' loss pulled them down to 7-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Boilermakers are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Minnesotas have had an even harder time: they are 13th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.