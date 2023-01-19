Who's Playing
Purdue @ Minnesota
Current Records: Purdue 17-1; Minnesota 7-9
What to Know
The #3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Williams Arena. Purdue should still be feeling good after a win, while Minnesota will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Boilermakers escaped with a win on Monday against the Michigan State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Center Zach Edey took over for Purdue, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 50% of their total) along with 17 rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Edey has had at least ten rebounds. Edey's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini at home by a decisive 78-60 margin. Forward Jamison Battle had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Purdue's victory brought them up to 17-1 while the Golden Gophers' loss pulled them down to 7-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Boilermakers are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Minnesotas have had an even harder time: they are 13th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Purdue 89 vs. Minnesota 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - Purdue 88 vs. Minnesota 73
- Feb 11, 2021 - Minnesota 71 vs. Purdue 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Purdue 81 vs. Minnesota 62
- Jan 02, 2020 - Purdue 83 vs. Minnesota 78
- Mar 15, 2019 - Minnesota 75 vs. Purdue 73
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 73 vs. Purdue 69
- Feb 03, 2019 - Purdue 73 vs. Minnesota 63
- Feb 25, 2018 - Purdue 84 vs. Minnesota 60
- Jan 13, 2018 - Purdue 81 vs. Minnesota 47
- Jan 01, 2017 - Minnesota 91 vs. Purdue 82
- Jan 27, 2016 - Purdue 68 vs. Minnesota 64