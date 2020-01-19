Minnesota vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Rutgers is 13-4 overall and 12-0 at home, while Minnesota is 10-7 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Scarlet Knights enter Sunday's showdown having won seven of their past eight games. Minnesota, meanwhile, has won three of its last four. The Scarlet Knights are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Rutgers vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under is set at 129. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Rutgers earned a convincing 59-50 victory over Indiana on Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights' forward Akwasi Yeboah filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with seven rebounds. Rutgers is off to a blistering start this season thanks to its suffocating defense. In fact, the Scarlet Knights enter Sunday's matchup against Minnesota with the seventh-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 58.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat Penn State by a final score of 75-69 in its last outing. It was another big night for guard Marcus Carr, who had 27 points and nine assists in addition to six boards. Carr has now scored 21 or more points in three of his last five contests. In addition, the Golden Gophers are 6-3 in their last nine games against Rutgers.

