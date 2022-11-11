Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Minnesota

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-0; Minnesota 1-0

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Williams Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Terriers took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 96-56 victory over the Mount Saint Mary Blue Knights.

Meanwhile, Minnesota escaped with a win on Monday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60. Ta'Lon Cooper and Dawson Garcia were among the main playmakers for the Golden Gophers as the former almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten assists, and eight boards and the latter had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Terriers come into the contest boasting the 24th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 13.1. On the other end of the spectrum, Minnesota is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.