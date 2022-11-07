Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Minnesota

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Western Michigan Broncos are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Williams Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Minnesota (13-17), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. WMU struggled last year, too, ending up 8-23.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers were fifth best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.2 on average. Less enviably, the Broncos were 14th worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the team coming up with only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). The good news for WMU, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.