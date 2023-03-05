Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Minnesota
Current Records: Wisconsin 16-13; Minnesota 8-20
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers are 10-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers should still be riding high after a victory, while Wisconsin will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 63-61 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of forward Tyler Wahl, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Speaking of close games: the Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota skirted by RU 75-74 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Jamison Battle with 0:01 left to play. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to forward Pharrel Payne, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and forward Dawson Garcia, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.
Wisconsin is now 16-13 while the Golden Gophers sit at 8-20. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Badgers rank first in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.7 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Minnesota 60
- Feb 23, 2022 - Wisconsin 68 vs. Minnesota 67
- Jan 30, 2022 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Minnesota 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Minnesota 59
- Mar 01, 2020 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Minnesota 69
- Feb 05, 2020 - Minnesota 70 vs. Wisconsin 52
- Feb 06, 2019 - Wisconsin 56 vs. Minnesota 51
- Jan 03, 2019 - Minnesota 59 vs. Wisconsin 52
- Feb 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Minnesota 63
- Mar 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Minnesota 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Minnesota 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - Wisconsin 62 vs. Minnesota 49