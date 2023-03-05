Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-13; Minnesota 8-20

The Wisconsin Badgers are 10-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers should still be riding high after a victory, while Wisconsin will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 63-61 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of forward Tyler Wahl, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Speaking of close games: the Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota skirted by RU 75-74 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Jamison Battle with 0:01 left to play. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to forward Pharrel Payne, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and forward Dawson Garcia, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Wisconsin is now 16-13 while the Golden Gophers sit at 8-20. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Badgers rank first in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.7 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average.

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Series History

Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.