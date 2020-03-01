Minnesota vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is 18-10 overall and 13-1 at home, while the Golden Gophers are 13-14 overall and 2-8 on the road. Minnesota won the previous meeting this season, downing Wisconsin 70-52 as a 3.5-point favorite on Feb. 5. Minnesota is 14-10-3 against the spread this season, while Wisconsin in 13-13-2 against the number in 2019-20. The Badgers are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under is set at 129.5. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over-under: 129.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Wisconsin -245, Minnesota +205

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin upset No. 19 Michigan on Thursday, downing the Wolverines 81-74. D'Mitrik Trice was the offensive standout of the contest for Wisconsin, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points. Tyler Wahl came off the bench for 18 points and Aleem Ford also added 18 points.

Nate Reuvers leads the Badgers with 13.3 points per game, with Trice scoring 10.3 and Kobe King adding 10.0 points per contest. In addition, the Badgers are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against Minnesota.

What you need to know about Minnesota

Minnesota came close to knocking off No. 9 Maryland on Wednesday, losing 74-73. Daniel Oturu dropped a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Marcus Carr added 19 points. Oturu leads the Golden Gophers in scoring at 20.0 points per game, with Carr adding 15.5 points per contest.

Minnesota enters Sunday's contest averaging 69.9 points per game on offense. Defensively, the Golden Gophers are holding their opponents to 65.9 points per game.

