Minnesota's Reggie Lynch drops sexual misconduct appeals, accepts expulsion

Reggie Lynch's days as a player and a student at Minnesota are over. USATSI

Minnesota center Reggie Lynch has dropped his appeals in two sexual misconduct rulings and has decided to accept his expulsion sentence from the University of Minnesota.

Lynch, a senior who averaged 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in 16 contests this season, was found by the university to have been responsible for two separate sexual misconduct incidents that allegedly took place in April 2016. He hasn't participated in Minnesota's last 12 contests after receiving an indefinite suspension triggered by the allegations; the Golden Gophers have gone 1-11 during that time.

The first allegation levied against Lynch dates back to April 7, 2016 when he was accused of assaulting a woman at an off-campus location. He has also been accused of assaulting another woman at a campus dorm in an incident that took place on April 28, 2016. Neither accuser filed police reports in the cases but the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action launched investigations into both cases back in October, 2017. In January, the EOAA notified both accusers that Lynch had been found responsible in both instances and recommended he be suspended from the university and banned until Aug. 1, 2020.

Subsequently, a third allegation made against Lynch surfaced from an incident that allegedly took place in May 2016. In that case, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and suspended by the team. He was reinstated after local prosecutors decided not to press charges in the case. The EOAA did not pursue action in the third case.

Lynch announced his acceptance of expulsion at a news conference on Thursday where he maintained his innocence on all fronts.

"I did not commit any of the acts I'm accused of," Lynch said via the Star Tribune. "In today's climate people automatically assume you're guilty. My friends, family and anyone who knows me knows the truth; I have never and would never commit any of the acts I am being accused of. As the son of an amazing mother, I respect all women. I have become a victim of false allegations, and it deeply saddens me to what that can do to someone's life."