Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Arizona State 0-0, Miss. State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miss. State Bulldogs will host the Arizona State Sun Devils to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 8th at Wintrust Arena.

Field goal percentage could be a deciding factor in this game, as both teams struggled in that department last year. Arizona State were ranked 306th in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 42.3% over the course of the season. Miss. State, meanwhile, were ranked 306th at 43%.

Looking back to last season, Arizona State finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Miss. State also assembled a winning record last year, also finishing the season 20-11.

Arizona State will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 14-17 record against the spread.

Arizona State was able to grind out a solid victory over Miss. State in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, winning 72-67. Does Arizona State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miss. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.