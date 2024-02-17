Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas 12-12, Miss. State 16-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss. State is 8-2 against the Razorbacks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Miss. State's and the Tigers' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bulldogs turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. The Bulldogs blew past the Tigers 75-51. 75 seems to be a good number for Miss. State as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Miss. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Matthews, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Josh Hubbard was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with two steals.

Arkansas won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Volunteers at home and fell 92-63. Arkansas has struggled against the Volunteers recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 16-8. As for the Razorbacks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-12.

Miss. State beat the Razorbacks 70-64 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Miss. State repeat their success, or do the Razorbacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miss. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.