Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Auburn 16-3, Miss. State 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Auburn is 7-2 against Miss. State since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Auburn unfortunately witnessed the end of their 11-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Auburn has not had much luck with Alabama recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Auburn's loss came about despite a quality game from Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. Broome set a new season high mark in blocks with five. Less helpful for Auburn was Aden Holloway's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the Gators on Wednesday and fell 79-70.

Miss. State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Josh Hubbard, who scored 26 points.

Even though they lost, Miss. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 16-3. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 13-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Auburn beat Miss. State 69-63 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Miss. State.