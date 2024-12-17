Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-4, Miss. State 9-1

What to Know

Chippewas fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mississippi Coliseum. The Chippewas are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Central Michigan would be headed in after a win, but Valparaiso made sure that didn't happen. The contest between Central Michigan and Valparaiso on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with Central Michigan falling 93-77 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jakobi Heady, who earned 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Central Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Miss. State entered their tilt with McNeese on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They skirted past the Cowboys 66-63. The 66-point effort marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miss. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josh Hubbard, who earned 16 points plus five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Melendez, who scored 18 points in addition to two steals.

Central Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Miss. State, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Central Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

