Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miss. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-35 lead against Kentucky.

Miss. State entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Kentucky step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Kentucky 19-8, Miss. State 19-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Miss. State is 1-9 against the Wildcats since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Miss. State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Bulldogs made off with a 87-67 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Miss. State did.

Miss. State can attribute much of their success to Tolu Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds, and Josh Hubbard, who scored 32 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hubbard has scored all season. Another player making a difference was KeShawn Murphy, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

In what's become a running theme this season, Kentucky gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 117-95 margin over the Crimson Tide. The oddsmakers were on Kentucky's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Kentucky relied on the efforts of Antonio Reeves, who scored 24 points along with five assists and two steals, and Justin Edwards, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that Edwards scored 20 or more points. Zvonimir Ivisic was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 19-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miss. State came up short against the Wildcats when the teams last played back in January, falling 90-77. Will Miss. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miss. State is a 4-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.