Northern Alabama Lions @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Northern Alabama 2-0, Miss. State 2-0

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN Plus

Northern Alabama has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Thursday, the Lions strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 83-67.

Meanwhile, Miss. State entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Skyhawks with a sharp 87-63 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miss. State.

Josh Hubbard was the offensive standout of the contest as he earned 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimmy Bell Jr., who earned 7 points along with 12 rebounds.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 2-0 season records intact.

Northern Alabama took a serious blow against Miss. State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, falling 75-49. Can Northern Alabama avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.