Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Ole Miss 19-6, Miss. State 17-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Ole Miss came into Saturday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Tigers on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Ole Miss has posted since December 10, 2023.

Among those leading the charge was Matthew Murrell, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists. Allen Flanigan was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miss. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They managed a 71-67 victory over the Razorbacks.

Miss. State can attribute much of their success to Cameron Matthews, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

The Rebels' win bumped their record up to 19-6. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Ole Miss have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Miss. State, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Ole Miss' sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ole Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Ole Miss' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs the Bulldogs over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.