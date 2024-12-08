Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Prairie View 1-7, Miss. State 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miss. State Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.1 points per game this season.

Prairie View will face Miss. State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 172.5 points. There's no need to mince words: Prairie View lost to UAB, and Prairie View lost bad. The score wound up at 95-66.

Despite the loss, Prairie View had strong showings from Nick Anderson, who posted 15 points in addition to eight rebounds, and Braelon Bush, who had 12 points. Bush had some trouble finding his footing against Fresno State back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Miss. State against Pittsburgh on Wednesday as the squad secured a 90-57 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season.

Miss. State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Michael Nwoko out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nwoko continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. KeShawn Murphy was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Miss. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pittsburgh only posted eight.

Prairie View dropped their record down to 1-7 with the defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Miss. State, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 38.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 38.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

