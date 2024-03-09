Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: South Carolina 24-6, Miss. State 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Gamecocks came up short against the Volunteers and fell 66-59.

The losing side was boosted by Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for South Carolina was Meechie Johnson's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Miss. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 75-69 to the Aggies.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dashawn Davis, who scored 15 points along with four steals. He didn't help Miss. State's cause all that much against Auburn on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hubbard, who scored 24 points.

The Gamecocks' defeat dropped their record down to 24-6. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 19-11.

South Carolina beat Miss. State 68-62 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Miss. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.