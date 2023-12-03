Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-6, Miss. State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

What to Know

The Miss. State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Miss. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 67-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Miss. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Golden Eagles on the road and fell 93-56. Southern Utah was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Johnson, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 0 assists. Less helpful for Southern Utah was Tai'Reon Joseph's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their season record to 6-1 while the Yellow Jackets' defeat dropped theirs to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Miss. State came up short against Southern Utah in their previous meeting back in November of 2015, falling 76-72. Can Miss. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.