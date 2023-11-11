Who's Playing

Current Records: UT Martin 1-0, Miss. State 1-0

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

The UT Martin Skyhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Miss. State Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UT Martin took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Tigers, posting a 104-76 victory at home. With UT Martin ahead 53-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Miss. State had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They strolled past the Sun Devils with points to spare, taking the game 71-56.

Miss. State relied on the efforts of Jimmy Bell Jr., who earned 13 points along with 9 rebounds, and Trey Fort, who earned 21 points.

The Skyhawks' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

UT Martin was pulverized by Miss. State 92-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2017. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miss. State has won both of the games they've played against UT Martin in the last 8 years.