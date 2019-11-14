Miss. State vs. UL-Monroe: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 2-0; UL-Monroe 2-1

Last Season Records: Miss. State 23-10; UL-Monroe 18-15

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Miss. State took down the Sam Houston State Bearkats 67-58 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was G Tyson Carter, who had 28 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, UL-Monroe also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (33) and lost 63-57 to the Texas A&M Aggies. UL-Monroe got a solid performance out of G Michael Ertel, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

This next game looks promising for Miss. State, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Miss. State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while UL-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Warhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.