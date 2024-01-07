Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Miss Valley State after losing 15 in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 22-21 lead against Alabama State. Miss Valley State took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Miss Valley State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-13 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama State will have to make due with a 5-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Alabama State 5-8, Miss Valley State 0-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Harrison Complex. Alabama State is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.4% better than the opposition, a fact Alabama State proved on Tuesday. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 84-53 blowout they got at home against the Suns.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 13th match. They were dealt a punishing 92-42 loss at the hands of the Dons on Saturday. Miss Valley State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Hornets' victory bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Delta Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 0-13.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 27.2 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizeable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Alabama State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Alabama State is a big 10-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.