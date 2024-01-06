Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Alabama State 5-8, Miss Valley State 0-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Harrison Complex. Alabama State is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.4% better than the opposition, a fact Alabama State proved on Tuesday. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 84-53 blowout they got at home against the Suns.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 13th match. They were dealt a punishing 92-42 loss at the hands of the Dons on Saturday. Miss Valley State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Hornets' victory bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Delta Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 0-13.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 27.2 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizeable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-70. Can Alabama State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.