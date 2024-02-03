Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 9-11, Miss Valley State 0-21

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 8-2 against Miss Valley State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Miss Valley State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Arkansas Pine Bluff, who comes in off a win.

Even though Arkansas Pine Bluff has not done well against Grambling recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Golden Lions strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 21st match. They suffered a bruising 78-54 defeat at the hands of the Jaguars on Monday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with Southern Utah: they've now lost six in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Southern Utah posted 19 assists.

The Golden Lions have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-11 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, they bumped their record down to 0-21 with that loss, which was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 52.5 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is Miss Valley State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Miss Valley State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.