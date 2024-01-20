Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 7-9, Miss Valley State 0-17

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Bethune-Cook. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The matchup between Bethune-Cook. and Southern Utah on Monday hardly resembled the 60-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-81 win over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 17th match. They were completely outmatched by the Tigers on the road and fell 93-61. Miss Valley State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though they lost, Miss Valley State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Delta Devils, they bumped their record down to 0-17 with that defeat, which was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Bethune-Cook. beat Miss Valley State 77-71 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bethune-Cook. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Bethune-Cook. is a big 8.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Bethune-Cook. has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 2 years.