Florida A&M Rattlers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-13, Miss Valley State 0-18

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 22nd at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Florida A&M and 20 for Miss Valley State dating back to last season.

The matchup between Florida A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday hardly resembled the 67-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Rattlers fell just short of the Golden Lions by a score of 99-97. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, Florida A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Delta Devils lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 80-64 margin on Saturday. Miss Valley State has not had much luck with Bethune-Cook. recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Rattlers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-13. As for the Delta Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 0-18.

Looking forward to Monday, Florida A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Florida A&M barely slipped by Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 60-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Florida A&M is a solid 7-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rattlers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Florida A&M has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 2 years.