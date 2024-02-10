Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Jackson State 8-14, Miss Valley State 0-22

How To Watch

What to Know

Jackson State is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Jackson State and 24 for the Delta Devils dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Jackson State last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jackson State in their matchups with the Jaguars: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 83-77 to the Golden Lions.

The Tigers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-22 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizable advantage in that area, the Delta Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Jackson State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 13.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Jackson State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.