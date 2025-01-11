Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Prairie View 2-13, Miss Valley State 2-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Prairie View is 8-2 against Miss Valley State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Prairie View will head out to face Miss Valley State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Prairie View opened the new year with a less-than-successful 84-80 loss to Southern U.

Prairie View struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Southern U. pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 79-67 to Alabama A&M.

Prairie View's loss dropped their record down to 2-13. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 52.5. The only thing between Prairie View and another offensive beatdown is Miss Valley State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, Prairie View shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Miss Valley State.

Odds

Prairie View is a big 14.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.