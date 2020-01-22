Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Arkansas 14-3; Mississippi State 11-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 4-1 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be hoping to build upon the 77-67 win they picked up against Arkansas when they previously played in February of last year.

MSU simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Georgia Bulldogs 91-59. That 32-point margin sets a new personal best for MSU on the season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas entered their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Razorbacks came up short against UK, falling 73-66. G Mason Jones (19 points) was the top scorer for the Razorbacks.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Mississippi State's win lifted them to 11-6 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 14-3. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if Arkansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Mississippi State have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.