Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Arkansas @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Arkansas 14-3; Mississippi State 11-6
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 4-1 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be hoping to build upon the 77-67 win they picked up against Arkansas when they previously played in February of last year.
MSU simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Georgia Bulldogs 91-59. That 32-point margin sets a new personal best for MSU on the season.
Meanwhile, Arkansas entered their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Razorbacks came up short against UK, falling 73-66. G Mason Jones (19 points) was the top scorer for the Razorbacks.
MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Mississippi State's win lifted them to 11-6 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 14-3. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if Arkansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mississippi State have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Mississippi State 77 vs. Arkansas 67
- Jan 02, 2018 - Mississippi State 78 vs. Arkansas 75
- Jan 10, 2017 - Mississippi State 84 vs. Arkansas 78
- Feb 09, 2016 - Mississippi State 78 vs. Arkansas 46
- Jan 09, 2016 - Arkansas 82 vs. Mississippi State 68
