Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2; Mississippi State 2-0

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, falling 66-58. Guard Kylen Milton wasn't much of a difference maker for Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Milton finished with 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much trouble with the Akron Zips on Friday as they won 73-54. The top scorer for MSU was forward Tolu Smith (26 points).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Mississippi State's victory pulled them up to 2-0. In their win, the Bulldogs relied heavily on Tolu Smith, who had 26 points along with eight boards. the Golden Lions will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.