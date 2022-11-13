Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2; Mississippi State 2-0
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, falling 66-58. Guard Kylen Milton wasn't much of a difference maker for Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Milton finished with 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much trouble with the Akron Zips on Friday as they won 73-54. The top scorer for MSU was forward Tolu Smith (26 points).
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Mississippi State's victory pulled them up to 2-0. In their win, the Bulldogs relied heavily on Tolu Smith, who had 26 points along with eight boards. the Golden Lions will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.