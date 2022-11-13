Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2; Mississippi State 2-0

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are on the road again Sunday and play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Friday, falling 66-58. Guard Kylen Milton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting.

Meanwhile, MSU strolled past the Akron Zips with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 73-54. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward Tolu Smith, who had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 27.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's loss took them down to 1-2 while Mississippi State's win pulled them up to 2-0. A win for the Golden Lions would reverse both their bad luck and Mississippi State's good luck. We'll see if Arkansas-Pine Bluff manages to pull off that tough task or if the Bulldogs keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.