Mississippi State vs. Auburn: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Auburn 12-0; Mississippi State 9-3

What to Know

The #8 Auburn Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Auburn is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.

The Tigers were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Lipscomb Bisons 86-59 on Sunday. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to F Danjel Purifoy, who had 17 points in addition to nine rebounds, and F Isaac Okoro, who had 14 points in addition to three blocks. Purifoy had trouble finding his footing against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Purifoy's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, MSU ended the year with a bang, routing the Kent State Golden Flashes 96-68 on Monday. That 28-point margin sets a new personal best for MSU on the season.

The wins brought Auburn up to 12-0 and MSU to 9-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers enter the game with 82.2 points per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Auburn have won three out of their last five games against Mississippi State.