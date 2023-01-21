Who's Playing

Florida @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Florida 10-8; Mississippi State 12-6

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for Florida as they fell 54-52 to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Gators, who have now lost four close ones in a row against A&M. Forward Colin Castleton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six blocks.

Meanwhile, MSU ended up a good deal behind the Tennessee Volunteers when they played on Tuesday, losing 70-59. Mississippi State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Shakeel Moore, who had 20 points.

Florida is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Atlantic Owls Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-74. In other words, don't count MSU out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.18

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Florida have won four out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.