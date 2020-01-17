Mississippi State vs. Georgia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Georgia @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Georgia 11-5; Mississippi State 10-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything went MSU's way against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday as they made off with a 72-45 win. The oddsmakers were on MSU's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, UGA didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday as they won 80-63. G Anthony Edwards and F Rayshaun Hammonds were among the main playmakers for UGA as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points and six rebounds and the latter had 21 points along with five boards.

MSU is now 10-6 while UGA sits at 11-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 45.80% on the season. UGA has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 78.8 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia have won three out of their last five games against Mississippi State.