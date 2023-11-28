The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as part of the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday. MSU has rolled to a 6-0 start with a 5-1 spread record. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has struggled to a 2-2 record with just one cover thus far.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 139.5 points. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on MSU vs. Georgia Tech. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State spread: MSU -8.5

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State over/under: 139.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State money line: MSU -396, GT +308

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

It's been a bit of a bumpy start for head coach Damon Stoudamire as the Yellow Jackets have struggled early this season. They won and covered in their opener against Georgia Southern but then only beat Howard by three points despite being 10-point favorites. They were then upset by UMass Lowell and blown out by Cincinnati 89-54.

Guard Miles Kelly has been a high-volume scorer at 18.8 points per game but he's shooting just 36.6% from the field and 21.7% from 3-point range. Dallan Coleman (12 ppg), Kowacie Reeves Jr. (12 ppg) and Tyzhaun Claude (10 ppg) are the other players scoring in double figures.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Head coach Chris Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament last season and they're off to a 6-0 start this season, bringing his total record at MSU to 27-13. They've already beaten three power-conference teams -- Northwestern, Arizona State and Washington State -- by at least nine points each. They've done it all without star forward Tolu Smith, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

Josh Hubbard (16 ppg) and Jimmy Bell Jr. (10 ppg, 9.5 rpg) have been putting up the biggest numbers. Team defense has been the key to MSU's success, however, as the Bulldogs are giving up just 59.2 points per game and haven't allowed any opponent to score more than 64 points in a game this season.

