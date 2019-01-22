Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 15-6 run

The eighth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats look to move to 11-0 at home when they host the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs for an SEC hoops showdown tipping at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The latest Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds have the Wildcats favored by 6.5 points, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 144.5. Each team comes in at 14-3 on the season, so before you make any Kentucky vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's computer model.

Since a 34-point beatdown at the hands of Duke in their season opener, the Wildcats have handled the likes of North Carolina and Louisville, and their two other losses were by a combined three points. They've won four straight, including an 82-80 victory at No. 14 Auburn on Saturday.

Kentucky is loaded across the board, once again led by a pair of high-scoring freshman guards. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.9 points and Tyler Herro is at 13.5 points. And as usual, Kentucky's front court controls the glass. This year, UK owns a 9.6 rebound differential, seventh best in the nation; 6-foot-8 grad transfer Reid Travis (13 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and 6-8 sophomore P.J. Washington (11.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg) lead the way.

Just because the red-hot Wildcats have won every game at Rupp Arena so far doesn't mean they will cover the spread or even beat the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

MSU is just 2-2 in the SEC, but all three of its losses this season -- to Arizona State, South Carolina in OT and Ole Miss -- have been by five points or less. That's an inviting stat for a 6.5-point underdog.

While rebounding is a strength for the Wildcats, it has been a big edge for the Bulldogs, who own a plus-6 edge on the boards. They held Vanderbilt to zero offensive rebounds in the second half of Saturday's 71-55 road win.

They're also scoring 79 points thanks in large part to a 38.1 percent 3-point shooting effort. Four players average in double digits, and two of the top three are seniors -- 6-4 guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (16.6 ppg), 6-0 junior Lamar Peters (13.3) and 6-10 senior Aric Holman (12.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg) provide a huge experience edge for the Bulldogs.

