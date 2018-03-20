Mississippi State vs. Louisville odds: NIT 2018 picks from model on 17-4 run

Louisville and Mississippi State are known for their tenacity on the defensive end. And they have shown a similar resolve to keep their postseasons alive. The surging clubs meet Tuesday in the NIT quarterfinals. The Cardinals are 5.5-point sports book favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 144.

The second-seeded Cardinals (22-13) are an unlikely candidate to have made it this far. It was widely reported their players voted to skip the tournament as a byproduct of their disappointment from being left out of the 2018 NCAA Tournament field.

There was a widespread perception that Louisville would be the latest in a long line of highly seeded NIT teams that mentally checked out of the tournament following Selection Sunday and whose NIT elimination was a mere formality.

The Cardinals trailed Northern Kentucky by seven at halftime in their first-round game, but bounced back with a strong second half to earn a 66-58 win.

They followed it up with a dominant performance in an 84-68 victory over Middle Tennessee. Ray Spalding had 18 points to lead four players in double figures.

Louisville now hosts a fourth-seeded Mississippi State (24-11) club that was denied an NCAA berth in large part because of blowout losses in its final two SEC regular-season games, when a win in either likely would have earned the Bulldogs an invite to the Big Dance.

But they have similarly shown resilience, posting a 66-59 home win over gritty Nebraska in the first round. In their second-round game, they squandered a double-digit lead in the second half at Baylor and trailed by nine late before rallying for a wild 78-77 victory. The Bulldogs shot 59 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

Mississippi State is on a 6-1 run against the spread in road games and has covered three straight against winning opponents. Louisville has covered four of its past five home games and is 5-1 ATS in Tuesday games.

