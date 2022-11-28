Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-4; Mississippi State 6-0

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will square off against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bulldogs can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had just enough and edged out the Utah Utes 52-49. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Dashawn Davis, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha was able to grind out a solid victory over the Southern Jaguars this past Saturday, winning 88-78.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

MSU is now a perfect 6-0 while the Mavericks sit at 3-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs enter the contest with only 48.5 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Nebraska Omaha is 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Nebraska Omaha.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.