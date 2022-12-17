Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ No. 17 Mississippi State

Current Records: Nicholls State 5-5; Mississippi State 10-0

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #17 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Nicholls State strolled past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 88-73.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Jackson State Tigers on Wednesday, winning 69-59. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: forward D.J. Jeffries (15), forward Tolu Smith (13), guard Eric Reed Jr. (13), and forward KeShawn Murphy (10).

Nicholls State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Nicholls State up to 5-5 and MSU to 10-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colonels are stumbling into the matchup with the 30th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.4 on average. The Bulldogs' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 50.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.